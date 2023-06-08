Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota class of 2023 includes 141 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and co-salutatorians.
Joseph Fredrick Antonelli-Pike
David Lamar Bailey
Maria Paula Ballesteros
Ashley Michelle Balot
Valentina Maria Baretta
Sage Naomi Barger
Rachel Elizabeth Benson
Lance Blackwell
Rebekah Renee Bourque
Jacob Michael Burns
Addie Flynn Marie Butler
Jordyn Amari Byrd
Peter Francis Carlo
Joseph Michael Carlo
Madeline Grace Carson
Andrew James Carter
Jacob Andrew Charles
Aidan Michael Cheperka
Ownen Roger Clough
Micaela Lillian Coluzzi
Matthew Reagan Compa
Kyle Asher Cooke
Blakeley Lauren Coyne
Cameron Alexander Curran
Ella McKay Curran
Marc Dalmau
Taylor Lynn Daly
Madelyn Ann Davenport
Olivia Marie Davis
Cameron Maxwell de Boer
Brennan Elisha Dearing
Mallory Marie DeBlauw
Matthew Hugo Delzer
Kayla Madison DesJardins
Sawyer Geneva DeYoung
Abigail Monaco Duplissey
Anna Hanrahan Farley
Abigail Marie Fayette
Cooper Blake Flerlage
Kendall Nicole Flury
Trinity Nicole Forgét
Erin Kathleen Galvin
Hayden Colby Garriott
Noah Gabriel Gregory
Bryanna Maia Gropo
Luke Owen Halfpenny
Zoe Jane Halfpenny
Leah Alcinda Hamilton
Mason Gregory Handloser
Chloe Mary Harpsoe
Celeste Elizabeth Harrell
Gage McWhir Hassler
George Hassler
Terry Christopher Higgins
Jonathan Corin Todd Howard
Isabella Rose Iglesias
Dylan Thomas Ittig
Nathan Michael Johnson
Gabrielle Niccole Joyce
Paige Marie Judson
Joseph Sears Jurgielewicz
Charles Holden Justus
Jessica Nicole Kaszubski
Kate Nicole Kochis
Sally Elizabeth Koscho
Amy Kurinets
Carter Olivia Lambert
Sean Thomas Laureano
Justina Lekaj
Alexander Michael Liebel
Finley Mary Linehan
Ophelia Gates Linger
Mallory Ann Lumpkin
Jack Thomas MacKinnon
Matthew James Maloni
Scott Thomas Martz Jr.
Luca Frank Anthony Mascaro
Thomas Paul Matt
Michaela Aida Mattes
Simon Philip Maun
Cooper Joseph McCoy
Erin Ainsley McCusker
Liam Francis McDonough
Sofia Matilde McFadden
Stuart Canning McFall
Andrew James Mellon
Macy Olivia Meshad
Pearson Van Ess Miller
Taylor Ann Milligan
Annika Truth Miltenberger
Allie Elizabeth Moore
Christina Joy Mroczkowski
Luke Carroll Nelson
Cade James Norman
Austin Matthew Olander
Easton Walker Olthoff
Sydney Luna Opstal
Anna Grace Page
Malcolm Michael Paine
Christopher George Arthur Palmer
Ian Nathaniel Parker
Mary Caitlyn Patterson
Perla Maciel Pelegrin-Santos
Alyssa Rose Prima
Michael Allen Ramsamooj
Zachary Ryan Redgrave
Connor Michael Reindel
Niti Alexander Romeri
James Frederick Rosenberg
Mariclare Liza Ruben
Katherine Grace Ruona
Taden Roy Russell
Giulia Saccani
Cecilia Lee Sanchez
Ella Grace Schaefer
Kalvin Christopher Schultz
Norah Renee Secord
Aiden Patrick Shea
Ava Leigh Shields
Gracie Mae Simons
Bianca Emmanuelle Smith
Grace Marie Smith
Rhiann Susan Soucek
Tyler John Stonebridge
Peyton Dale Strand
Nathan Parker Sutthoff
Daniel John Taylor
Caroline Grace Teto
Garrett Ian Towsley
Leah Caroline Troiano
Sierra Anne Van Pelt
Madison Lin Vavra
Mariela Zory Via-Reque
Caryn Elena Violette
Keller Harrington Waldrip
Nathan Alan Weitzner
Peyton Eva White
Ryon Alexander White
Randy Wilson Jr.
Piper Marie Yeagley
Michael Colin Yencik
