CMHS 2021

Cardinal Mooney High School in Orlando class of 2021 includes 116 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and co-salutatorians.

Alexander Joseph Ackerson

Mallory Nicole Albritton

Isabelle Marie Alcantara

Samantha Nicole Alves

Jeimy Marisol Andrade Henriquez

James Christopher Ansley

Isabella Kennedy Clothier Atwood

Matthew Noah Averbeck

Kristen Alexa Barbarito

Gabrielle Rose Bennett

JilliAnn Laurel Berendes

Casey Owen Berkery

Hailey Katharine Biter

Avery Elizabeth Blechta

Adrienne Jordan Boynes

Brooke Taylor Burton

Karissa Jade Busiere

Grace Rose Callahan

Dominic Amato Cantrell

Kelsey Marie Cavanaugh

Caden Mitchell Chamberlin

Alejandro  Cora

Elise Adelina Cosgrove

Nathan Ronald Croteau

Isabella  Dabage De La Espriella

Cole John Dandy

Shane Abigail Murtaugh DePalma

Austin David Dickinson

Christopher Paul Donnelly

George Joseph Dramis

Anna Catherine Drilling

Cassidy Ann Durfee

Madison Lori Durfee

Ashley Skye Ekes

Anthony Paul Fayette

Valeria Larissa Ferrari

Joshua Sidney Fitzgerald

Ava Devereaux Frank

Alexa Noel Franklin

Yvonne Linda Garwood

Elizabeth Daniella Gasich

Julianna  Gentile

Brianne Giles Giglio

Sara Grace Gilbert

Lauren Theresa Golon

Anthony Esteban Gomez

Brady Patrick Greenamoyer

Dakota Ash Greiner

Gabriel Trevor Hahn

Samuel Jacob Hall

Ashley Joanne Halley

MaKenzie Elizabeth Hardy

Sydney Ashbrook Hays

Cameron Jaden Heald

Mackenzie Grace Henderson

Faith Alexis Holliday

Lewis Callahan Hollingsworth

Luke Edward Holman

Ansley Elizabeth Jackson

Rachel Elizabeth Jarrett

Marc Jerdy Jean-Louis

Dante Nicholas Jensen

Kassidy Ann Keffer

Charles Steven Kempton

Maggie Carolyn Kennelly

Kara Elisabeth Klemeyer

Catherine Marie YanRan Kollmeyer

William Roland Lambert

Christian Michael Laureano

Colin Michael Leedom

Henry Abbott Linehan

Sylvia Evelyn Liszewski

Alexandra  López

Katherine Paige Lumpkin

Michael Joaquin Lunin

Alyssa Renee Joi Martin

Luke Nathaniel Maun

Matthew Thomas McFall

Sebastian Stener Mehlum

Reanne Emily Mercurio

Gian  Miccio

Maxwell Bain Middleton

Theodore Mitchell Moser

Lily Christine O'Neal

Marilise Taylor Page

Liberty Elizabeth Ann Paige

Chase Michael Palmer

Brett Jeffrey Resch

Courtney Lynn Rieff

Isabella Rose Rogers

Gabriel James Rosica

Joshua Alexander Ross

Joseph Alex Sassano

Ashley Elizabeth Savigne

Dixon Reece Briggs Seward

Olivia Mackenzie Simons

Danylo Sergiovich Soboliev

Giana Rosa Suarez

Hannah Danielle Sudbury

Matthew James Taylor

Katharine Amelia Thomas

Malia Cathleen Tomasso

Aidan Michael Troy

Connor Blake Trzcinski

Ryan Cooper VanSkiver

Abigail Joyce Veitkus

Todd William Velotta

Eliana Margaret Via-Reque

Ryan Elizabeth Pari Walker

Hunter Bailey Walsh

Cameron Skye Ward

Chloe Josephine Webber

Ross Emerson Windom

Sarah Olivia Windom

Jolie Rain Young

Zoie Marie Zanoni

