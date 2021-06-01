Cardinal Mooney High School in Orlando class of 2021 includes 116 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Above are the class valedictorian and co-salutatorians.
Alexander Joseph Ackerson
Mallory Nicole Albritton
Isabelle Marie Alcantara
Samantha Nicole Alves
Jeimy Marisol Andrade Henriquez
James Christopher Ansley
Isabella Kennedy Clothier Atwood
Matthew Noah Averbeck
Kristen Alexa Barbarito
Gabrielle Rose Bennett
JilliAnn Laurel Berendes
Casey Owen Berkery
Hailey Katharine Biter
Avery Elizabeth Blechta
Adrienne Jordan Boynes
Brooke Taylor Burton
Karissa Jade Busiere
Grace Rose Callahan
Dominic Amato Cantrell
Kelsey Marie Cavanaugh
Caden Mitchell Chamberlin
Alejandro Cora
Elise Adelina Cosgrove
Nathan Ronald Croteau
Isabella Dabage De La Espriella
Cole John Dandy
Shane Abigail Murtaugh DePalma
Austin David Dickinson
Christopher Paul Donnelly
George Joseph Dramis
Anna Catherine Drilling
Cassidy Ann Durfee
Madison Lori Durfee
Ashley Skye Ekes
Anthony Paul Fayette
Valeria Larissa Ferrari
Joshua Sidney Fitzgerald
Ava Devereaux Frank
Alexa Noel Franklin
Yvonne Linda Garwood
Elizabeth Daniella Gasich
Julianna Gentile
Brianne Giles Giglio
Sara Grace Gilbert
Lauren Theresa Golon
Anthony Esteban Gomez
Brady Patrick Greenamoyer
Dakota Ash Greiner
Gabriel Trevor Hahn
Samuel Jacob Hall
Ashley Joanne Halley
MaKenzie Elizabeth Hardy
Sydney Ashbrook Hays
Cameron Jaden Heald
Mackenzie Grace Henderson
Faith Alexis Holliday
Lewis Callahan Hollingsworth
Luke Edward Holman
Ansley Elizabeth Jackson
Rachel Elizabeth Jarrett
Marc Jerdy Jean-Louis
Dante Nicholas Jensen
Kassidy Ann Keffer
Charles Steven Kempton
Maggie Carolyn Kennelly
Kara Elisabeth Klemeyer
Catherine Marie YanRan Kollmeyer
William Roland Lambert
Christian Michael Laureano
Colin Michael Leedom
Henry Abbott Linehan
Sylvia Evelyn Liszewski
Alexandra López
Katherine Paige Lumpkin
Michael Joaquin Lunin
Alyssa Renee Joi Martin
Luke Nathaniel Maun
Matthew Thomas McFall
Sebastian Stener Mehlum
Reanne Emily Mercurio
Gian Miccio
Maxwell Bain Middleton
Theodore Mitchell Moser
Lily Christine O'Neal
Marilise Taylor Page
Liberty Elizabeth Ann Paige
Chase Michael Palmer
Brett Jeffrey Resch
Courtney Lynn Rieff
Isabella Rose Rogers
Gabriel James Rosica
Joshua Alexander Ross
Joseph Alex Sassano
Ashley Elizabeth Savigne
Dixon Reece Briggs Seward
Olivia Mackenzie Simons
Danylo Sergiovich Soboliev
Giana Rosa Suarez
Hannah Danielle Sudbury
Matthew James Taylor
Katharine Amelia Thomas
Malia Cathleen Tomasso
Aidan Michael Troy
Connor Blake Trzcinski
Ryan Cooper VanSkiver
Abigail Joyce Veitkus
Todd William Velotta
Eliana Margaret Via-Reque
Ryan Elizabeth Pari Walker
Hunter Bailey Walsh
Cameron Skye Ward
Chloe Josephine Webber
Ross Emerson Windom
Sarah Olivia Windom
Jolie Rain Young
Zoie Marie Zanoni
