SARASOTA | The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School class of 2022 commencement exercises were held May 13, 2022, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall on the Sarasota Bayfront. There were 120 graduates who received their diploma. The valedictorian was Halle Monserez, and the salutatorian was Peter Etz, while the commencement address was presented by Leah Roddenberry, class of 2017 and current Miss Florida.
The Baccalaureate Mass was celebrated May 11, 2022, at Incarnation Parish with Archbishop Bernard Hebda of St. Paul-Minneapolis as the main celebrant, whose nephew is a 2022 Mooney graduate.
The class of 2022 are nearly all headed for college and among their group are 32 honors diplomas, three National Merit finalists, and $14.5 million plus in scholarship offers.
