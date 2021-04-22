The Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School girls track and field team are district champs for the first time in 26 years. The Sarasota team won April 15, taking the top spot in multiple disciplines including shot put, discus, javelin, triple jump, pole vault and 4x400 relay. Just one day earlier, the Mooney Girls Beach Volley team became regional champs. The Lady Cougars beat Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers and then Bradenton Christian April 14, 2021, for the regional title. With the title comes an automatic berth to the state championship tournament field of 12 teams May 1.