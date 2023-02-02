Venice Blue Mass

Active duty first responders from across Collier County pose for a photo at the conclusion of a Blue Mass celebrated in their honor on Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Agnes Parish in Naples.

NAPLES  |  St. Agnes Parish in Naples hosted an annual Blue Mass Jan. 28, 2023, to honor and remember the service of active, retired and fallen law enforcement officers, firefighters and first responders who offer their lives in service to the community to keep us all safe and well. A crowd of more than 800 were present.  

The opening procession was led by a bagpiper, the Knights of Columbus Color Corps, Columbiettes, Knights on Bikes (but not on their bikes) and Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Club, followed by the concelebrating priests.

