A graduate of St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples receives her diploma from Salesian Sister of St. John Bosco Patricia Roche, principal, at the commencment exercises in Naples May 20, 2022.
The Bishop Verot Catholic High School class of 2022 pose May 21, 2022, in Fort Myers.
Bob Reddy | FC
A graduate of St. John Neumann Catholic High School in Naples receives her diploma from Salesian Sister of St. John Bosco Patricia Roche, principal, at the commencment exercises in Naples May 20, 2022.
Bob Reddy | FC
Graduating seniors of St. John Neumann Catholic High School celebrate the Baccalaureate Mass May 19, 2022, at St. Ann Parish in Naples.
Bob Reddy | FC
The Baccalaureate Mass for the graduating seniors of Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers May 20, 2022, at Resurrection Parish in Fort Myers.
FORT MYERS | Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers held its 2022 commencement exercises May 21, 2022. There were 160 graduates heading to some of the top universities in the land. The Verot graduation included 32 who were recognized as Summa Cum Laude. There were also six sets of twins.
The introductory address was presented by Grace Marie Smith, a Summa Cum Laude graduate and recipient of the St. Francis Medal of Honor, the top award presented at graduation. The commencement address was by Anna Latell, also a Summa Cum Laude graduate. Father John Belmonte, SJ, Superintendent of Catholic Education, served as main celebrant of the Baccalaureate Mass held May 20, 2022, at Resurrection Parish in Fort Myers.
The graduating class earned some $11 million in scholarship offers and had more than 16,000 service hours. Three families were recognized for having at least four children to graduate from Verot.
Meanwhile, the St. John Neumann Catholic High School commencement exercises were May 20, 2022. The 77 graduates are an impressive bunch earning millions in scholarships, with 34 students being offered more than $100,000 each. The valedictorian is Ella Bartels and salutatorian is Madeline Vickers. The Baccalaureate Mass was May 19, 2022, at St. Ann Parish in Naples, with Father Belmonte, also serving as the main celebrant.
Perhaps just as impressive as the academic achievements, this class completed 12,630 hours of community service. There were three families recognized at graduation for having sent at least three children to Neumann. Due to storms in the area, the traditional cap toss was held inside.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.