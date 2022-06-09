Bishop Verot top grads class of 2022

Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers class of 2022 includes 158 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Bishop Verot High School uses the cum laude system to honor top grads. A total of 32 seniors graduated with the highest honors possible — Summa Cum Laude — a GPA of 4.25 and above. Above are the top 15 graduates.

Maria Andre Abi-Khalil

Daniel Franklin Adams III

Steven David Agoston

Kennedy Jade Allen

Kailey Alexandra Allen

Dominic James Ardesia

Michael Armiras

Reuben Serg D. Asmod

Alexander Aung Oo

Alexandra Bianca Barriga

Jeremy Barrow

Lucy Dawn Baxmann

Jessica Bedoya Restrepo

Landen Kilday Bennett

Saylor Berthiaume

Madison Bowe

Gabriela Teresa Breen

Lauren Victoria Broomhead 

Ethan J. Bruehl

Sophie Clare Burch

Abigail Grace Burin

Robert Chambre Burns

Kamden Jo Caccamise

Daniel Patrick Carter

Joseph T. Citrola

Jonathan William Cooper

J.T. Corr

Diego Corredor

Zofia Alexa Costa

Morgan Lee Crawford

Kolton Curtis

Edviana Dedaj

Sophia DeFelice

Benjamin Joseph Delmont

Maxwell Stone DeRose 

Arielle Marie Dicang

John D. DiGiorgi

Declan James DiMarino

Adriana Margaret DiMarino

Reece Matthew Dinkel

Dylan Michael Dolinar

Riley Elizabeth Dos Santos

Kenneth Tyler Dunham

Marcos Egri-Martin

Bernard Sowah El-Glover

Ainsleigh Bennett Ellis

Tanner Paul Filla

Laura Catherine Flannery

Shayla Marie Galindez 

Nicholas Gargano

Kendal Skye Gargiula

Leandro Andre Gonzalez

Miranda Gonzalez

Brenna Victoria Gonzalez 

Grace Rose Greco

Skiela Marie Green

Dante Gurdiel

Alessio Gurdiel 

Valerie Guzman 

Kailyn Haataja

Sydney Hatcher

Dylan Michael Healy

Preston James Heben

Benjamin Rafael Herrera

Megan Hintze

Kyler Lincoln Hoffman

Trevor D. Horlbeck 

Olivia Mercedes Howerton

Mitra Hussain

Olivia Reece Irion

Kailey Marie Jack

Abigail Shea Jeffers 

Victor Kateregga

Olivia Grace Kelly

Emily Rosemarie Kidd

Maria Kola 

Alexia Maria Kramer 

Claire Elizabeth Kupsaw

Reagan LaMear

Harrison William Landsberg

Anna Theresa Latell

Jonathon Michael Lee

Kieran Thomas Leen

Joseph Matthew Lentine

Daniel Levitin 

Kyle Long

Camila Luna

Gabriel Alejandro Maldonado

Mazur Manzanares

Maximus Alexander Mapstone

Amanda Martin 

Dylan Charles McCormick 

Brady Andrew McDonald

Sophia Anne Miller

Joaquin Monge

Dylan Moore

Lauren Elizabeth Moore

Cayden Mueller

Camden Graham Mueller

Maxwell James Murnane 

Kayla Grace Nette

Jacob James O’Brien

Christopher Olivera

Kendall Rhea Olmsted

David Randolph Parker

Dylan Peck

Sophie Perdue 

Elise Stephanie Peters

Robert Felix Phillips

David Portu

Charlie Powell

Ben Raber

John Charles Rafacz

Annabelle Charlotte Ramsey

Austin Jake Redd

Alan Andres Reyes

Kevin Victor RisCassi

Talia Marianna Rodino 

Brady Rose

David Andrew Rue

Caileb Juan Salazar 

Austin Reed Santoro 

Hannah Saunders

Isabel Grace Schrotenboer 

Isabella Sexto

Kuwunda J. Shamambo

Allison Emily Shaw

Oliviarose Lee Simons

Jasmine Victoria Simpson

Eric James Smith

Kaidynce LaRose Smith 

Grace Marie Smith 

Grace Margaret Smith 

Christopher Spiezio

Colin Stanley

AnneMarie Lucey Swafford

Payton Marie Teeter

Courtney Teeter 

Marcos Alejandro Tejera

Brianna Jean Terrell

Madison Riley Thomas

Mackenzie O’Bryan Thomas

Bruce Brian Thompson

Jessica Josephine Thompson

Kyla Jean Thornton 

Andrea Torrence 

Shawn Torres

Vincent Martin Trunkett

Addison Taylor Tuttle

Isabella Gabriela Valerio

Case Vandevelde

Josiah Velazquez

Yesenia Villanueva

Adam Joseph Webb

Cynthia Morgan Winter

Peyton Elizabeth Wittenborn

Ryan Radford Yates

Bianca Zaccagna

