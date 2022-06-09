Bishop Verot High School in Fort Myers class of 2022 includes 158 seniors. Below is a list of the graduates. Bishop Verot High School uses the cum laude system to honor top grads. A total of 32 seniors graduated with the highest honors possible — Summa Cum Laude — a GPA of 4.25 and above. Above are the top 15 graduates.
Maria Andre Abi-Khalil
Daniel Franklin Adams III
Steven David Agoston
Kennedy Jade Allen
Kailey Alexandra Allen
Dominic James Ardesia
Michael Armiras
Reuben Serg D. Asmod
Alexander Aung Oo
Alexandra Bianca Barriga
Jeremy Barrow
Lucy Dawn Baxmann
Jessica Bedoya Restrepo
Landen Kilday Bennett
Saylor Berthiaume
Madison Bowe
Gabriela Teresa Breen
Lauren Victoria Broomhead
Ethan J. Bruehl
Sophie Clare Burch
Abigail Grace Burin
Robert Chambre Burns
Kamden Jo Caccamise
Daniel Patrick Carter
Joseph T. Citrola
Jonathan William Cooper
J.T. Corr
Diego Corredor
Zofia Alexa Costa
Morgan Lee Crawford
Kolton Curtis
Edviana Dedaj
Sophia DeFelice
Benjamin Joseph Delmont
Maxwell Stone DeRose
Arielle Marie Dicang
John D. DiGiorgi
Declan James DiMarino
Adriana Margaret DiMarino
Reece Matthew Dinkel
Dylan Michael Dolinar
Riley Elizabeth Dos Santos
Kenneth Tyler Dunham
Marcos Egri-Martin
Bernard Sowah El-Glover
Ainsleigh Bennett Ellis
Tanner Paul Filla
Laura Catherine Flannery
Shayla Marie Galindez
Nicholas Gargano
Kendal Skye Gargiula
Leandro Andre Gonzalez
Miranda Gonzalez
Brenna Victoria Gonzalez
Grace Rose Greco
Skiela Marie Green
Dante Gurdiel
Alessio Gurdiel
Valerie Guzman
Kailyn Haataja
Sydney Hatcher
Dylan Michael Healy
Preston James Heben
Benjamin Rafael Herrera
Megan Hintze
Kyler Lincoln Hoffman
Trevor D. Horlbeck
Olivia Mercedes Howerton
Mitra Hussain
Olivia Reece Irion
Kailey Marie Jack
Abigail Shea Jeffers
Victor Kateregga
Olivia Grace Kelly
Emily Rosemarie Kidd
Maria Kola
Alexia Maria Kramer
Claire Elizabeth Kupsaw
Reagan LaMear
Harrison William Landsberg
Anna Theresa Latell
Jonathon Michael Lee
Kieran Thomas Leen
Joseph Matthew Lentine
Daniel Levitin
Kyle Long
Camila Luna
Gabriel Alejandro Maldonado
Mazur Manzanares
Maximus Alexander Mapstone
Amanda Martin
Dylan Charles McCormick
Brady Andrew McDonald
Sophia Anne Miller
Joaquin Monge
Dylan Moore
Lauren Elizabeth Moore
Cayden Mueller
Camden Graham Mueller
Maxwell James Murnane
Kayla Grace Nette
Jacob James O’Brien
Christopher Olivera
Kendall Rhea Olmsted
David Randolph Parker
Dylan Peck
Sophie Perdue
Elise Stephanie Peters
Robert Felix Phillips
David Portu
Charlie Powell
Ben Raber
John Charles Rafacz
Annabelle Charlotte Ramsey
Austin Jake Redd
Alan Andres Reyes
Kevin Victor RisCassi
Talia Marianna Rodino
Brady Rose
David Andrew Rue
Caileb Juan Salazar
Austin Reed Santoro
Hannah Saunders
Isabel Grace Schrotenboer
Isabella Sexto
Kuwunda J. Shamambo
Allison Emily Shaw
Oliviarose Lee Simons
Jasmine Victoria Simpson
Eric James Smith
Kaidynce LaRose Smith
Grace Marie Smith
Grace Margaret Smith
Christopher Spiezio
Colin Stanley
AnneMarie Lucey Swafford
Payton Marie Teeter
Courtney Teeter
Marcos Alejandro Tejera
Brianna Jean Terrell
Madison Riley Thomas
Mackenzie O’Bryan Thomas
Bruce Brian Thompson
Jessica Josephine Thompson
Kyla Jean Thornton
Andrea Torrence
Shawn Torres
Vincent Martin Trunkett
Addison Taylor Tuttle
Isabella Gabriela Valerio
Case Vandevelde
Josiah Velazquez
Yesenia Villanueva
Adam Joseph Webb
Cynthia Morgan Winter
Peyton Elizabeth Wittenborn
Ryan Radford Yates
Bianca Zaccagna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.