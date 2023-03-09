Sarasota Mass

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrates a Lenten Mass for students at St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy on March 2, 2023, in the school Zazarino Center in Sarasota.

PORT CHARLOTTE  |  During their Lenten Journey the students who attend the Catholic Schools of the Diocese of Venice are being reminded to take seriously the call for prayer, fasting and almsgiving while not forgetting the ashes they received on Ash Wednesday.

St. Charles Mass

The St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School choir and musicians perform during a Mass celebrated by Bishop Frank J. Dewane March 3, 2023, in Port Charlotte.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated the first in a series of Masses for students in all Diocesan Catholic schools on March 2, 2023, for St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy in Sarasota. This was followed on March 3, with a Mass for students at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Port Charlotte. Additional Masses are scheduled throughout March.

Mass at St. Martha

Bishop Frank J. Dewane speaks to eighth graders from St. Martha Catholic School and St. Mary Academy in Sarasota, following Mass March 2, 2023.

