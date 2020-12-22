Merry Christmas to the Faithful of the Diocese of Venice.
Indeed, it is encouraging to affirm the Birth of Our Savior Jesus Christ as a sign of joy and hope in the midst of the challenges in today’s world.
Allow the wonderment brought about by His Incarnation, the birth of Jesus in a manger, to fill your hearts and minds with comfort, peace and joy bringing warmth and assurance to all. It is my prayer that this will be especially true for the sick, elderly, the lonely, vulnerable and those who have lost a loved one. Please join me in this prayer.
Like the Blessed Mother and St. Joseph, we face struggles and uncertainties. However, the Light of the World has come! Christ extends His light to us all and asks that we in turn extend that light to others. Pope Francis urges all the Faithful to recall the true meaning of Christmas — the Birth of Jesus — and lend a hand to the neediest. “There’s no pandemic, there’s no crisis that can extinguish this light.” Christ is the light.
It is humbling to ponder the Birth of Jesus designed by God to show the world a Creator’s love for us all and to light the way that directs us. Have a Merry Christmas and Blessed New Year!!
+ Bishop Frank J. Dewane of Venice
Feliz navidad a los fieles de la diócesis de Venice.
En verdad, es alentador afirmar que el nacimiento de nuestro Salvador Jesucristo es un signo de gozo y esperanza en medio de los desafíos del mundo de hoy.
Permitan que el asombro provocado por su Encarnación, el nacimiento de Jesús en un pesebre, llene sus corazones y mentes de consuelo, paz y alegría, trayendo calidez y seguridad a todos. Ruego que esto sea especialmente así para los enfermos, los ancianos, los que estén solos, los vulnerables y los que han perdido a un ser querido. Por favor, únanse a mí en esta oración.
Al igual que la Santísima Virgen y San José, nos enfrentamos a luchas e incertidumbres. Sin embargo, ¡la Luz del Mundo ha llegado! Cristo nos extiende su luz a todos y nos pide que, a su vez, extendamos esa luz a los demás. El Papa Francisco insta a todos los fieles a recordar el verdadero significado de la Navidad —el nacimiento de Jesús— y a dar una mano a los más necesitados. “No hay pandemia, no hay crisis que pueda apagar esta luz”. Cristo es la luz.
Es consolador meditar en el nacimiento de Jesús planeado por Dios para mostrar al mundo el amor por todos nosotros de un Creador que ilumina nuestros caminos. ¡Que tengan una Feliz Navidad y un próspero año nuevo!
+ Obispo Frank J. Dewane
Joye Nwel pou tout Fidel Dyosez Venice yo.
Sa vreman ankourajan pou pou nou afime fet nésans Seye JeziKri kom siy la jwa ak lespwa nan mitan tout défi ke nap fè fas nan le monde jodia
Se poun kite emèveyman fet Inkanasyon a, Jezi ki fet kote yo gade bet la, ranpli Kè nou ak lespri nou , pou l ban nou kè kontan, lapè, la jwa, anpil chalè ak asirans.
Se lapriyè m tou pou tout swè sa yo ak ve sa yo, touche moun ki malad, sa yo ki age yo, moun ki pou kont yo ak sa ki vinerab yo, e sa kap Kriye pou fanmiy yo ki mouri.
Mwen sipliye Nou pou Nou akonpaye m nan lapriyè sa.
Menm jan ak Manman Marie ak St. Joseph nou fè fas ak anpil batay, ak anpil bagay nou pa konpran. Sepandan, nou wè limyè a klere! Kris la klere nou ak limyè li e Li mande n pou n klere lòt yo tou. Pape François mande tout fidèl pou raple yo de vrè sansNwel la-Jezi ki fèt-e ki longe men l bay moun Ki plis nan bezwen yo. “Pa gen pandemi, pa gen Keizer Ki ka eten limyè Sa.”
Se yon privileg, men se ak anpil imilite Nou ka eseye konpran e viv nesans Jezi Jan Bondye desine l pou l montre le mond lanmou kreatè a pou nou tout e pou klere wout kap dirige Nou an Joyeux Noël et Bonne Année!
+Bishop Frank J. Dewane