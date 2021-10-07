pope

Bishop Frank J. Dewane shakes hands with Pope Francis following the General Audience in the Vatican’s Pope Paul VI Hall on Sept. 29, 2021.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane had the opportunity to greet and meet with Pope Francis following the General Audience in the Vatican’s Pope Paul VI Hall Sept. 29, 2021. Bishop Dewane spoke briefly with the Holy Father who in return asked about what is taking place in the Diocese of Venice. The Bishop was in Rome to witness the Ordination to the Transitional Diaconate of Diocesan Seminarian Christian Chami Sept. 30, 2021.

