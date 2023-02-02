Venice Ave Maria Mass

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrates Mass for Ave Maria University students in a campus chapel Jan. 29, 2023.

 BOB REDDY | FC
Venice Ave Maria Mass

Evening vespers in an Ave Maria University chapel are led by Bishop Frank J. Dewane Jan. 29, 2023.

AVE MARIA  |  Students participating in Mass Jan. 29, 2023 (fourth Sunday of Ordinary Time) at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Chapel on the campus of Ave Maria University were given a special treat with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Frank J. Dewane.

Bishop Dewane was invited to celebrate the Mass in St. Francis Xavier Hall (a dormitory) by students who are part of a new Blessed Carlos Acutis Robotics Club. From that invitation grew an opportunity for the students to not only have the Bishop present for Mass, but to lead the students in evening vespers.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.