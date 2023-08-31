St. Catherine

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen during the opening procession of Mass for St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring Aug. 28, 2023.

SEBRING  |  Each of the more than 6,200 students enrolled in the 15 Diocese of Venice Catholic schools has been blessed to be called to follow the example of Christ in their lives. 

St. Catherine

Young students at St. Catherine Catholic School greet Bishop Frank J. Dewane following a Mass Aug. 28, 2023, in Sebring.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane stressed to students at St. Catherine Catholic School in Sebring how Christ’s example must be followed at home, in school and in the community.

