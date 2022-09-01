VEN School Mass 1

Bishop Frank J. Dewane bows before the altar at the opening of a Mass for students at ST. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples Aug. 30, 2022.
Students at Incarnation Catholic School in Sarasota participate in Mass Aug. 25, 2022.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane speaks to St. Ann Catholic School students in Naples during a Mass Aug. 30, 2022.

SARASOTA  |  Each of the more than 5,800 students enrolled in the 15 Diocesan Catholic schools has been blessed with gifts that have been given to them by God.

These gifts, whether it be in math, science, spelling, athletics, music, or any of a number of blessings bestowed on the faithful, make each student unique.

Students from St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic School in Naples bless themselves with holy water when entering church for a Mass Aug. 30, 2022.

