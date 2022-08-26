VEN city council 1

Pieter Kohnstam of Venice, a Holocaust survivor who knew Anne Frank, center, holds a proclamation presented to him by Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod, third from left, Aug. 23, 2022, condemning attacks based on religious beliefs, race or ethnicity. Standing with Kohnstam in support are Bishop Frank J. Dewane, second from right, and other members of the local religious community.

 COURTESY | CITY OF VENICE

Venice  |  Bishop Frank J. Dewane was among a group of religious leaders who spoke out against hate during an Aug. 23, 2022, Venice City Council meeting.

The City Council approved a proposed proclamation condemning a June 25 incident during which anti-Semitic flyers were distributed to lawns and driveways of residential homes in Venice. Shortly after that disturbing event, Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod received an e-mail in the form of anti-Semitism hate mail. 

