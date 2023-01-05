Bishop Frank J. Dewane and Benedict

Bishop Frank J. Dewane shakes hands and speaks with Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican following a Papal Audience in St. Peter’s Square April 14, 2010.

VENICE  |  The passing of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has brought a time of mourning and reflection among the Catholics of the world.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane issued a statement within hours of the passing of Pope Benedict to the faithful of the Diocese of Venice: “The Catholic Church throughout the world mourns the death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI who died today, December 31, 2022. We are saddened by the loss of such a renowned, humble scholar and Shepherd, who gave his life to the service of the Universal Church. The longest living Pope, he was a giant of faith and reason.”

