Ave Maria mandatum

Five doctoral students in theology at Ave Maria University make a Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity before Bishop Frank J. Dewane as part of receiving a mandatum during the opening Mass of the school year Aug. 21, 2023, in Ave Maria.
Ave Maria University

Bishop Frank J. Dewane greets Ave Maria University students following Mass that opened the school year in Ave Maria Aug. 21, 2023.

AVE MARIA  |  The Ave Maria University 2023-2024 academic year opened with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Frank J. Dewane Aug. 21, 2023.

Prior to the opening hymn, students carrying banners, representing different houses (themed resident halls) of the university, came forward, and they were followed by faculty, dressed in their doctoral robes, who sat up front while students sat behind. Concelebrating the Mass with Bishop Dewane were priests who serve the spiritual needs of the students on campus and in Ave Maria Parish.

