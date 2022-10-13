VEN Ian bishop 1

Bishop Frank J. Dewane and Msgr. Alfredo Hernandez, rector of St. Vincent de Paul Regional Seminary in Boynton Beach, portion out rice at St. Paul Parish in Arcadia Oct. 10, 2022, as part of an effort to help Catholic Charities serve the community from the disaster response sites.

CAPE CORAL  |  Bishop Frank J. Dewane continues to lead the Diocese of Venice response of to the devastating impacts of Hurricane Ian as he visits impacted Parishes and communities while also seeing first-hand what is being done to help people in need.

Bishop Dewane celebrated Mass on Oct. 8, 2022, at St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Cape Coral, a region hard hit by Ian’s harsh winds and storm surge. Many, 13 days after the storm, still had no power in their homes.

