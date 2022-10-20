IAN Schools Xavier 1

Student from St. Francis Xavier Catholic School in Fort Myers show their joy at being back in school following Hurricane Ian Oct. 17, 2022.
VEN Ian Schools Moon

Servant Sister of the Virgin of Matara Gema Ruiz is seen with members of the Cardinal Mooney Catholic girls’ basketball team who helped sort items at the St. Michael Parish Food Pantry in Wauchula Oct. 14, 2022.
These students from St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral happily work on a project on Oct. 17, 2022, their first day back to school following Hurricane Ian.

These students from St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral happily work on a project on Oct. 17, 2022, their first day back to school following Hurricane Ian.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane accepts the gifts from two Bishop Verot Catholic High School students during Mass on Oct. 17, 2022, in Fort Myers. The Mass took place the first day students returned to school following Hurricane Ian.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane accepts the gifts from two Bishop Verot Catholic High School students during Mass on Oct. 17, 2022, in Fort Myers. The Mass took place the first day students returned to school following Hurricane Ian.

FORT MYERS  |  Just three weeks after Hurricane Ian left destruction in its wake on Sept. 28, 2022, students at all 15 Diocese of Venice Catholic schools had returned to the classroom.

The coordination necessary to get each school opened in a safe and timely manner was the work of countless staff and volunteers who banded together, focused on a singular goal. The final four schools to reopen were in the hardest hit areas of Lee and Charlotte County – St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School in Port Charlotte, St. Andrew Catholic School in Cape Coral, and St. Francis Xavier Catholic School and Bishop Verot Catholic High School, both in Fort Myers.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.