Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass for students at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School and Bishop Verot Catholic High School in Fort Myers on Sept. 7, 2021. He stressed the importance of taking time for prayer in their lives. The Bishop cited the Gospel Reading for the day (Lk 6:12-19), when the Lord calls the 12 Disciples by name. “Jesus always took time for prayer before making a major decision or announcement,” Bishop Dewane said. “Find the time in your life to pray.”

