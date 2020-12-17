Bishop celebrates Mass school

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrates a Mass Dec. 10, 2020, the Second Week of Advent, for students at Incarnation Parish in Sarasota. Students wore masks and maintained social distancing.

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass Dec. 10, 2020, for the students at Incarnation Catholic School in Sarasota. Bishop Dewane reminded the students to not only prepare for the coming of the Christ Child at Christmas but for the Second Coming of Christ. Following the Mass, the Bishop spoke to the eighth graders and fielded questions from the group.

