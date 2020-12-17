Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrated Mass Dec. 10, 2020, for the students at Incarnation Catholic School in Sarasota. Bishop Dewane reminded the students to not only prepare for the coming of the Christ Child at Christmas but for the Second Coming of Christ. Following the Mass, the Bishop spoke to the eighth graders and fielded questions from the group.
Bishop celebrates Mass for school
Bob Reddy, Florida Catholic Media Staff
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Florida Catholic Media
To view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left.