Bishop Frank J. Dewane presides over a commissioning ceremony for four new theology professors at Ave Maria University Aug. 22, 2022, during which each took a Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity, vowing to remain faithful to the Teachings of the Church before Bishop Dewane and the entire school community.

Ave Maria  |  The Ave Maria University 2022-2023 academic year opened with a Mass celebrated by Bishop Frank J. Dewane on Aug. 22, 2022.

The Mass included faculty, who processed in before the opening hymn dressed in their doctoral robes and seated up front while the students sat behind. Concelebrating were priests who serve the spiritual needs of the students on campus campus and in Ave Maria Parish..

During the opening Mass for the Ave Maria University 2022-2023 academic year Aug. 22, 2022, Bishop Frank J. Dewane speaks to students and faculty.
Bishop Frank J. Dewane greets Ave Maria University students following an opening Mass Aug. 22, 2022, for the 2022-2023 academic year in Ave Maria.

