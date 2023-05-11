Ave Maria University Baccalaureate Mass

Bishop Frank J. Dewane celebrates the Baccalaureate Mass for Ave Maria University May 5, 2023, in Ave Maria.

 BOB REDDY | FC

AVE MARIA  |  Bishop Frank J. Dewane was the main celebrant at the Baccalaureate Mass for Ave Maria University May 5, 2023, in Ave Maria.

A Baccalaureate Mass is a Mass of Thanksgiving for God’s many blessings upon the graduates.

Ave Maria University Baccalaureate Mass

Graduating seniors at Ave Maria University shake hands with Bishop Frank J. Dewane following a Baccalaureate Mass May 5, 2023, in Ave Maria.

