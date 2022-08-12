VEN assumption 1

A stained glass window of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary at Our Lady of the Angels Parish in Lakewood Ranch.

 FILE PHOTO

VENICE  |  “At the conclusion of Her earthly life, the Mother of Christ was raised in soul and body to Heaven, that is, in the glory of eternal life, in the full communion with God,” said Pope Francis when describing why on Aug. 15, 2022, the Church celebrates one of the most important feasts dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary: the Solemnity of Her Assumption.

Pope Francis said that “Mary’s Assumption is a great mystery that concerns each one of us; it concerns our future. Mary, in fact, precedes us on the way on which all those go that, through Baptism, have bound their life to Jesus, as Mary bound Her life to Him. That one of us dwells in the flesh in Heaven gives us hope: we understand that we are precious, destined to rise again. God does not allow our bodies to vanish into nothing. With God, nothing is lost It is beautiful to think that the humblest and loftiest creature in history, the first to win heaven with Her entire being, in soul and body, lived out Her life for the most part within the domestic walls, She lived out her life in the ordinary, in humility.”

