Ash Wednesday St. John XXIII

Bishop Frank J. Dewane bestows ashes on a woman during Mass Ash Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at St. John XXIII Parish in Fort Myers.

FORT MYERS  |  The opening of the Lenten Season began with the traditional Ash Wednesday Mass, starting a journey which ends prior to the celebration of the Mass of the Lord’s Supper Holy Thursday, April 6, 2023.

During this journey, one must take time to live the Lenten Season in a particular way, looking internally and answering the question: How can I be an ambassador for the message of Jesus Christ?

Ash Wednesday Ave Maria

Bishop Frank J. Dewane led the Relevant Radio Family Rosary Across America Ash Wednesday at Ave Maria Parish in Ave Maria. The evening was sponsored by Ave Maria University and hosted by Father Francis Hoffman, known as “Father Rocky,” and hundreds were present for this evening of prayer and grace.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.