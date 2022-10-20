VEN Ian Fort Myers Beach 3

This statue of Mary withstood storm surge and the contents of two homes, pushed there by storm surge from Hurricane Ian, inside the walls of the Poor Clare Monastery of San Damiano on Fort Myers Beach as seen Oct. 15, 2022.
VEN Ian Fort Myers Beach 1

The wrecked interior of the Poor Clare Monastery of San Damiano on Fort Myers Beach as seen on Oct. 15, 2022, more than two weeks after storm surge Hurricane Ian struck.
VEN Ian Fort Myers Beach 2a

Sands sits on the pew and the stained glass is broken inside Ascension Parish church on Fort Myers Beach as seen Oct. 15, 2022. The damage was caused by a storm surge from Hurricane Ian.
VEN Ian Fort Myers Beach 2b

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian threw pews everywhere, including on the altar, inside Ascension Parish church as seen Oct. 15, 2022.

FORT MYERS BEACH  |  With Hurricane Ian long gone, the cleanup is only just beginning on Fort Myers Beach at Ascension Parish and the Poor Clare Monastery of San Damiano.

Until Oct. 15, 2022, access to the property was by foot from Estero Boulevard, the main road which passes in front of the property. A parishioner who lives on Fort Myers Beach was able to clear a path onto the property, pushing debris and sand into piles, similar to how plows move snow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.