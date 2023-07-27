2023 Vencie seminarian convocation

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with some of the Diocese of Venice seminarians on July 19, 2023, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Retreat Center in Venice. The seminarians were taking part in an annual convocation.

 KAREN BARRY SCHWARZ | DIOCESE OF VENICE

Staff Report

VENICE  |  For three days each summer there is a gathering of men of different ages and backgrounds, each dedicated to a common goal — continuing their spiritual journey with a focus on becoming a Diocesan priest.

