Jared Dees, creator of the website, The Religion Teacher, left; Amy Roberts, a classroom methodology professor at Franciscan University of Steubenville, Ohio, center; and Ricardo Grzona uthor of “God With Us: The Story of Jesus Told by Matthew, Mark Luke and John,” and founder of Fundación Ramón Pané, right, will all be speaking at the 2021 Diocese of Venice Catechetical Coference Sept. 25, 2021.