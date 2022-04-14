My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
Jesus Christ is Risen; Easter is our Triumphant Day. We share in Christ’s victory over sin and death. With Holy Mother Church, rejoice and be glad. As Christians worldwide celebrate Easter Day, I encourage the Catholic Faithful of the Diocese of Venice to manifest the joy of your Easter Faith.
With Alleluias ringing out in our Churches, may all lift their voices in praise of the Risen Lord and rejoice in the great things God has done for us through Christ’s Passion, Death, and Resurrection.
Let us not be afraid to embrace the Risen Lord; allow His words and deeds to reflect the light that erupted from the empty tomb early in the morning of the first Easter. Let that be the light that burns brightly in the hearts of all believers.
No matter the challenges you and I face, Easter reminds us that Jesus Christ is Lord, and we have life in his name. He is Risen!
May this Easter Season be a time of joy and hope for you and your family. I extend to you my Apostolic Blessing this Easter.
May the grace of Our Lord Jesus Christ-Risen from the dead- come down upon you and remain with you forever! Amen. Alleluia!
+Bishop Frank J. Dewane
Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,
Jesucristo ha resucitado; la Pascua es nuestro Triunfante Día. Con la Santa Madre Iglesia, gócense y alégrense, porque somos partícipes de la victoria de Cristo sobre el pecado y la muerte. Mientras los Cristianos de todo el mundo celebran la Pascua, invito a los Fieles Católicos de la Diócesis de Venice a manifestar la alegría de su Fe Pascual Dia.
Con Aleluyas resonando en nuestras Iglesias, que todos eleven sus voces en alabanza al Señor Resucitado y se regocijen en las grandes cosas que Dios ha hecho por nosotros a través de la Pasión, Muerte y Resurrección de Cristo.
No tengamos miedo de abrazar al Resucitado; permitamos que Sus palabras y mandamientos llenen nuestras vidas y reflejen la luz que brotó de la tumba vacía temprano en la mañana de la primera Pascua. Que esa sea la luz que arda intensamente en los corazones de todos los creyentes. No importa los desafíos que usted y yo enfrentemos, la Pascua nos recuerda que Jesucristo es el Señor y que tenemos vida en Su nombre. ¡Él ha resucitado!
Que este Tiempo Pascual sea un tiempo de alegría y esperanza para ustedes y sus familias. Les extiendo mi Bendición Apostólica en esta Pascua. ¡Que la gracia de Nuestro Señor Jesucristo, Resucitado de entre los muertos, descienda sobre ustedes y los acompañe para siempre! Amén. ¡Aleluya!
Frè-m ak sè-m yo an Kris:
Jezikri leve soti vivan, Alelouya! Pak se jou triyonfan nou an. Nou patisipe nan viktwa Kris la sou peche ak lanmò. Avèk Legliz Manman Sen, fè kè nou kontan epi fè kè nou kontan. Kòm kretyen atravè lemond selebre Jou Pak sa a, mwen ankouraje Fidèl Katolik nan Dyosèz Venice pou manifeste lajwa Lafwa Pak ou a.
Avèk Alelouyas k ap sonnen nan Legliz nou yo, se pou tout moun leve vwa yo pou fè lwanj Senyè ki leve a epi rejwi nan gwo bagay Bondye fè pou nou grasa Pasyon, Lanmò ak Rezirèksyon Kris la.
Se pou nou pa pè anbrase Senyè ki leve a; pèmèt pawòl ak kòmandman l yo ranpli lavi nou epi reflete limyè ki te eklate nan tonm vid la byen bonè nan maten premye Pak la. Se pou sa se limyè ki boule nan kè tout moun ki kwè yo.
Kèlkeswa defi ou menm ak mwen rankontre, Pak fè nou sonje ke Jezikri se Senyè, e nou gen lavi nan non li. Li leve soti vivan!
Se pou Sezon Pak sa a vin yon tan lajwa ak espwa pou ou menm ak fanmi ou. Mwen bay ou benediksyon apostolik mwen Pak sa a. Se pou favè Jezikri, Seyè nou an, ki leve soti vivan pami mò yo, desann sou ou epi rete avèk ou pou tout tan! Amèn. Alelouya!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.