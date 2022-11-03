VEN Veterans Mass promo

Bishop Frank J. Dewane, center, is joined by priests of the Diocese and the members of the Knights of Columbus to pray graveside following the 12th annual Veterans Day Catholic Mass at Sarasota National Cemetery Nov. 11, 2021.

VENICE   |  The Diocese of Venice will be hosting the 13th annual Veterans Day Catholic Mass Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at the Sarasota National Cemetery in honor of all the men and women who have served our country and continue to serve to this day.

The 3 p.m. Mass is preceded by an opening ceremony at 2:45 p.m. The event will allow the faithful an opportunity to honor veterans and pray for them, many of whom are laid to rest at the Sarasota National Cemetery. Active military personnel are asked to wear their uniforms for the occasion. All are invited to attend.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.