Two lit candles on an Advent wreath mark the second week of Advent. We are well on our way to the greatest celebration of our faith and the hope it brings with it.

VENICE  |  Ordinary Time has come to an end and the Season of Advent is upon us. This Season, which marks the beginning of the Liturgical Year of the Church, commences on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, and will come to an end on Christmas Eve.

Advent is a time of preparation and expectation, a time leading to Christmas which Pope Francis calls beautiful when we repeatedly pray, “Come, Lord Jesus!”

