NAPLES  |  Pope Francis often encourages the faithful to spend more time in adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. 

Speaking before the 2021 International Eucharistic Congress in Budapest, Hungary, the Holy Father said, “Let us allow our encounter with Jesus in the Eucharist to transform us, just as it transformed the great and courageous saints you venerate. Let’s make time for adoration. ... The Eucharist is here to remind us who God is. It does not do so just in words, but in a concrete way, showing us God as bread broken, as love crucified and bestowed.”

