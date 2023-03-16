CDAC VENICE

Bishop Frank J. Dewane is seen with the 68 pilgrims from the Diocese of Venice who took part in the “Catholic Days at the Capitol” March 7-8, 2023, in Tallahassee.

 KAREN BARRY SCHWARZ
CDAC Venice

The Florida Senate welcomes high school students from the Diocese of Venice March 8, 2023, at Catholic Days at the Capitol in Tallahassee.

TALLAHASSEE  |  Each year, Catholics from across the state gather in Tallahassee to participate in Catholic Days at the Capitol. This two-day event provides an opportunity for the Faithful to put a call to political responsibility into action and to strengthen the presence of Catholic values in the public square. 

This year, Catholic Days at the Capitol took place March 7-8, 2023, with almost 300 of the faithful traveling to the Capitol in Tallahassee, most of them wearing red as is tradition, including 68 from the Diocese of Venice.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.