Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
In this Easter Season, I pray that Almighty God rewards you with His Blessings for your generosity and compassion in supporting your Parish, Catholic Charities, and the Diocese of Venice in our ten counties of Southwest Florida. This past year has been particularly challenging for all in the context of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
With deep gratitude, appreciation, and transparency, I am pleased to present a Financial Report for the Diocese of Venice Catholic Center fiscal year 2019-20. Your commitment to supporting good works throughout the Diocese is a powerful testament to our shared belief in the responsibility to care for one another. This report is to provide a better understanding of how great an impact or difference you make in the lives of so many. It also demonstrates careful stewardship of limited resources to fulfill the Sacred and Temporal Mission of the Church. I thank you for all you do, particularly in the face of the Pandemic. This witness you give, clearly evidenced by your gracious support, makes programs, outreach, and ministries possible. All are reflected in this financial overview and include the education of seminarians, charitable works, religious education, Catholic schools, feeding the hungry programs and much more.
In addition, I would be remiss not to acknowledge the continued growth of the population in our area, both seasonal and permanent. This growth brings with it joy as well as challenges, and necessitates proper planning for future pastoral, educational and charitable needs. We continue to help people, not because they are Catholic but because we are! To aid in addressing the factors that surround the growth, I acknowledge and thank those who serve on the Diocesan and Parish Councils as well as committees, for their expertise and professional advice. We are blessed to have so many gifted and talented parishioners. Your contribution of your talent and time is indeed appreciated.
Please review the Financial Report presented here, highlighting the impact made by Catholic Faith Appeal funds. Full financial reports, audited each year by an independent C.P.A. firm, can be found online at DioceseofVenice.org/Finance. Be assured of my prayers for you and your family.
Sincerely yours in Christ,
+ Frank J. Dewane
Bishop of the Diocese of
Venice in Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.