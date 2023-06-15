Father’s Day is celebrated in the United States on June 18, 2023. Below a message from Bishop Frank J. Dewane is offered below in English and Spanish:
Let us honor all fathers, living or deceased, on this day. Happy Father’s Day!
Let us honor all fathers, living or deceased, on this day. Happy Father’s Day!
The divine Fatherhood of God is the source of human fatherhood; this is the foundation of the honor owed to fathers, today and every day. May the Fatherhood of God, our Heavenly Father, inspire all fathers to great love. Remember that it is out of God’s love for us that he gave of His only Son, Jesus Christ, for our salvation. Let God, our Heavenly Father, be the role model, and source of inspiration, for all fathers.
Inspiration can be found, too, in the example of Saint Joseph, patron saint of fathers, workers and the Universal Church. Saint Joseph’s obedience to God, his courage, and the love and care shown to Mary and Jesus make him a model of earthly fatherhood. As a father, Saint Joseph guided and accompanied Jesus so he could grow in wisdom and grace. This is what all fathers must do – teach your children to grow in God’s grace and to become wise in the ways of our Lord.
Best wishes for a blessed and happy Father’s Day.
Honremos a todos los padres, vivos o fallecidos, en este día. ¡Feliz Día del Padre!
La Paternidad divina de Dios es la fuente de la paternidad humana; Este es el fundamento del honor que se debe a los padres, hoy y todos los días. Que la Paternidad de Dios, nuestro Padre Celestial, inspirar a todos los padres a un gran amor. Recuerde que es por el amor de Dios por nosotros que dio de Su único Hijo, Jesucristo, para nuestra salvación. Que Dios, nuestro Padre Celestial, sea el modelo para seguir y la fuente de inspiración para todos los padres.
La inspiración se puede encontrar también en el ejemplo de San José, santo patrono de los padres, de los trabajadores y de la Iglesia universal. La obediencia de San José a Dios, su coraje y el amor y cuidado mostrado a María y Jesús lo convierten en un modelo de paternidad terrena. Como padre, San José guio y acompañó a Jesús para que pudiera crecer en sabiduría y gracia. Esto es lo que todos los padres deben hacer- enseñar a sus hijos a crecer en la gracia de Dios y a ser sabios en los caminos de nuestro Señor.
Mis mejores deseos para un bendito y feliz Día del Padre.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
To view the latest e-Editions click the image on the left.
Have the weekly Florida Catholic - Venice e-Edition delivered right to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.