VENICE  |  In ways large and small the faithful of the Diocese of Venice commemorated the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks on the United States with reflection and prayer.

St. Peter the Apostle Parish in Naples hosted its annual 9/11 Memorial Mass Sept. 11, 2022. The Parish is home to a 9/11 Cross made from the steel of the World Trade Center and has hosted a commemorative Mass each year since 2001. Father Gerard Critch, Pastor of St. Peter’s, served as a chaplain at Ground Zero during the initial search and recovery process following the terror attacks in New York City. 

