VENICE  |   More than 1,300 groups, 28,600 individuals, from across the United States will travel to Lisbon, Portugal, for the International World Youth Day (WYD) gathering with Pope Francis, from Aug. 1-6, 2023. 

WYD Lisbon logo

The logo for World Youth Day 2023 depicts a cross, rosary and a profile of Mary in the colors of the Portuguese flag. It was presented at the Vatican Oct. 16, 2020. The Vatican announced Pope Francis will be in Portugal Aug. 2-6 and would go to the Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Aug. 5.

Among the American contingent are 52 pilgrims from the Diocese of Venice. This group is led by Bishop Frank J. Dewane, and includes youth, young adults, seminarians, priests, and a few others representing nine different Parishes.

