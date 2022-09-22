VEN 40 days 1

Some 80 people participated in the kickoff of the 40 Days for Life fall prayer campaign in Fort Myers Sept. 13, 2022. As part of the effort, people were asked to donate diapers for needy moms.

FORT MYERS  |  In a post-Roe v. Wade world, there is still a great need to stand in prayerful witness for the unborn. The fall of Roe was just one battle; there are many more ahead in the quest to protect innocent human life.

VEN 40 days 2

Terry Beatley, of the Hosea Initiative, speaks during the kickoff of the 40 Days for Life fall prayer campaign in Fort Myers Sept. 13, 2022.

There is much excitement about the recent Supreme Court decision on the new Texas law severely limiting abortions, but the faithful must remain vigilant, as has been witnessed by the many states proposing or passing legislation making abortion available at various stages of life. 

40 days info fall campaign 2022

