VEN 40 days 2

Pro-life faithful participate in a Jericho Walk Nov. 5, 2022, as part of the 40 Days for Life fall campaign in Sarasota.

SARASOTA  |  All life is precious. For this reason, each fall and spring hundreds gather in front of abortion facilities in the Diocese of Venice praying that unborn children can be saved from the scourge that is abortion.

The 40 Days for Life fall campaign concluded on Nov. 6, 2022, with local efforts taking place in Sarasota and Fort Myers. The campaign began Sept. 28 but was delayed locally due to the arrival and impacts of Hurricane Ian.

