First communion

This was one of two groups of children to receive First Communion at St. Michael Parish in Wauchula May 6, 2023.

 BOB REDDY | FC

WAUCHULA  |  During the month of May, more than 3,000 young boys and girls throughout the Diocese of Venice will take part in the Sacrament of the Eucharist for the first time.

First communion

Father Wilner Durosier, CS, Administrator of St. Michael Parish in Wauchula, gives Communion to a first communicant May 6, 2023.
First communion

Father Ronnie Sison, Pastor of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Avon Park, gives First Holy Communion to a boy May 6, 2023.

At St. Michael Parish in Wauchula, the First Communion group of 86 children was so large that two Masses were needed on May 6, 2023.

First communion

These children from San Marco Parish in Marco Island prepare to bring the gifts forward during their First Communion Mass May 6, 2023.

