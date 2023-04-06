My dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad! The tomb is empty! Today we join Christians around the world in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is Risen indeed, Alleluia!
Through His death, Christ liberated us from sin; and through His Resurrection he offers all the hope of salvation and eternal life.
The Risen Christ lights our path and leads us to our Heavenly Father. Even if darkness and despair enter our lives, He is always with us as He has promised.
The past few years have been trying for many in Southwest Florida. In addition to our own personal trials in life, the Coronavirus Pandemic and most recently Hurricane Ian, have caused much difficulty and loss. Through it all Jesus has been present in our lives.
Our world faces many challenges and sorrows – war and unrest, illness, and poverty. Let our Faith and Hope in the Resurrection bring peace and healing to all who suffer.
During these next 50 days of the Easter Season, may we reflect on the many blessings God has given us. Truly the greatest of all is his only Son, Jesus Christ, Risen from the dead.
Have a Happy and Blessed Easter!
+ Frank J. Dewane
Bishop of the Diocese of
Venice in Florida
Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo
Este es el día que el Señor ha hecho; ¡Regocijémonos y alegrémonos! ¡La tumba está vacía! Hoy nos unimos a los cristianos de todo el mundo para proclamar que Jesucristo ha resucitado, ¡Aleluya!
A través de su muerte, Cristo nos liberó del pecado; y a través de su resurrección nos ofrece la esperanza de la salvación y de la vida eterna.
Cristo resucitado ilumina nuestro camino y nos conduce a nuestro Padre Celestial. Incluso si la oscuridad y la desesperación entran en nuestras vidas, Él siempre está con nosotros como lo ha prometido.
Los últimos años han sido difíciles para muchos en el suroeste de Florida. Además de nuestras propias dificultades personales en la vida, la pandemia de coronavirus y, más recientemente, el huracán Ian, han causado muchas dificultades y pérdidas. A través de todo esto Jesús ha estado presente en nuestras vidas.
Nuestro mundo enfrenta muchos desafíos y tristezas: guerra y disturbios, enfermedades y pobreza. Que nuestra fe y esperanza en la resurrección traigan paz y sanación a todos los que sufren.
Durante estos próximos 50 días del tiempo de Pascua, reflexionemos sobre las muchas bendiciones que Dios nos ha dado. Verdaderamente la más grande de todas es su único Hijo, Jesucristo, resucitado de entre los muertos.
¡Que tengan una feliz y bendita Pascua!
+ Frank J. Dewane
Obispo de la Diócesis de Venice en Florida
Frè m ak sè m yo nan JeziKri,
Se jou Bondye fè a! Se pou n celebre, e fè kè n kontan! Tonbo à vid! Jodia nap rejwenn tout kretyen sou tè a pou n proklame ke JeziKri vreman revisite. Alelouya!
Ak lanmò li ,Jezikri libere n ak tout peche n yo, e ak rezireksyon li a ( ak leve li leve byen vivan) li ofri lesperans ke nou sove e asirans lavi ki pap janm fini an.
Kris ki leve pami mó yo, eklere chemen nou e kondwi nou a Papa nou ki nan syel la. Menm lè fènwa ak dezespwa antre nan lavi nou, li toujou avek nou jan l te pwomet la.
Ane k sot pase yo, te yon eprev pou anpil nan nou nan Sid Florida. An plis de problem pèsonel pa nou nan lavi a, pandemi Coronavirus la, e apre sa siklòn Ian, koze anpil difikilte ak pèt.
Nan mitan tout sa, Jezi te toujou prezan nan lavi nou.
Mond nap viv la , fè fas ak anpil defi ak doule-chagrin, laguè ak latwoublay, maladi ak pòvwete. Se pou Lafwa nou lesperans nou nan Jezi ki leve pami mò yo, pote lapè ak laguerizon pou tout moun kap soufri.
Pandan 50 jou sezon Pak yo kap vini an, se pou nou réfléchi sou paket benediksyon Jezi déjà ban nou. Reyelman vre sa ki pi gran pami tout, se sèl pitit li a JeziKri ki leve pami mò yo.
Pase yon Pak kè kontan ak anpil Benediksyon
+ Frank J. Dewane
Monseigneur Evèque du Diocèse de Venice, Florida
