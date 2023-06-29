St. Patrick service

Campers, volunteers and staff at the Church of St. Patrick Parish Camp Mercy service week are seen in the Parish Hall the week of June 19, 2023, in Sarasota.

 SUE THOMPSON | SPECIAL TO THE FLORIDA CATHOLIC

SARASOTA  |  From June 19-23, 2023, the Church of St. Patrick Parish in Sarasota rang with the laughter and song of more than 120 campers (kindergarten through fifth grade), youth counselors, adult volunteers and Parish staff who all tried to emulate Christ by serving not only one another, but also those in need in the community.  

This young man from the Church of St. Patrick Parish in Sarasota is seen during a visit to a nearby nursing home the week of June 19, 2023. The visit was part of the Camp Mercy service week.

Camp Mercy, an alternate to a traditional Vacation Bible School, was founded by five St. Patrick parishioners in 2017. The camp concept is based on the premise that we are all “Called to Serve” and the Corporal Works of Mercy serve as the core of the program.

