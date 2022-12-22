In this joyful Christmas Season, we celebrate the birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ into the world and into our lives. Out of love for us, God, Our Father, sent to us his only Son, in the flesh, born in humble surroundings.
With his coming, Jesus brought each one of us redemption and the offer of salvation. This wonderful gift gives us joy, confident hope, and abiding peace in a world that needs healing.
Let us celebrate this gift in the true spirit of Christmas. Christ is the light that leads us out of the darkness. Take the time to let the light of Christ shine in your life and the lives of those around you.
May the grace and peace of Our Savior remain with you and your family, today and always. Have a Very Blessed and Merry Christmas!
Mensaje de Navidad de 2021 del obispo Frank J. Dewane
Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,
¡Feliz Navidad!!
En este alegre Tiempo de Navidad, celebramos el nacimiento de Nuestro Señor Jesucristo en el mundo y en nuestras vidas. Por amor a nosotros, Dios, Nuestro Padre, nos envió a su Hijo único, en la carne, nacido en un ambiente humilde.
Con su venida, Jesús trajo a cada uno de nosotros la redención y la posibilidad de la salvación. Este maravilloso regalo nos da gozo, esperanza confiada y paz duradera en un mundo que necesita sanación.
Celebremos este regalo con el verdadero espíritu de la Navidad, permitiendo que Cristo llene nuestros corazones mientras compartimos su amor, alegría y paz entre nosotros y con todo el mundo.
Que la gracia y la paz de Nuestro Salvador permanezca con usted y su familia, hoy y siempre.
¡Que tengan una muy Bendecida y Feliz Navidad!
Mesaj Nwèl 2021 evèk Frank J. Dewane
Frè m ak sè m yo nan JeziKri,
Jwaye Nwel!
Nan sezon Nwèl la ak kè kontan sa a, nou selebre nesans Jezikri, Seyè nou an, nan mond lan ak nan lavi nou. Nan lanmou pou nou, Bondye, Papa nou, te voye sèl Pitit li a ban nou, nan kò a, ki fèt nan yon anviwonman enb.
Avèk vini-l nan, Jezi te pote redanmsyon ak sali pou nou chak. Gwo bèl kado sa-a ba nou lajwa, lespwa konfyans, ak lapè nan yon monnd ki bezwen gerizon.
Se pou nou selebre kado sa a nan vrè lespri Nwèl la,se pou kite Kris la ranpli kè nou pandan n ap pataje lanmou li, lajwa, ak lapè youn ak lòt ak lemonn antye.
Se pou favè ak lapè Sovè nou an rete avèk ou menm, ak fanmi ou, jodi a e toujou.
