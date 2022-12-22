Madonna of the Fir Tree

Madonna of the Fir Tree, 1925, by Marianne Stokes.

 

My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ, 

In this joyful Christmas Season, we celebrate the birth of Our Lord Jesus Christ into the world and into our lives.  Out of love for us, God, Our Father, sent to us his only Son, in the flesh, born in humble surroundings.  

Bishop Frank J. Dewane

