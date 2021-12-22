My Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
Merry Christmas!
More than 2,000 years ago, the angel brought a message to the shepherds watching over their flocks. “Do not be afraid, for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all people. For today in the city of David a savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord” (Luke 2:10-11).
These words of the Angel are all the more necessary to be heard in context of the Pandemic, when so many of our brothers and sisters live in fear, feel alone and isolated and truly are in need of prayer, our prayers.
Today we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. Indeed, our world may look very different today, yet the message so many years ago on that holy night, remains the same. God loved us so much that He sent the wondrous gift of His Son, born in a humble manger, to live among us and to bring joy, peace, and the hope of salvation to the world.
Let us accept this great gift by magnifying and being the light of Christ to others through our thoughts, words and actions.
May the joy of Our Lord be with you, your family and your neighbors this Christmas Season. Have a Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year!
Mensaje de Navidad de 2021 del obispo Frank J. Dewane
Mis queridos hermanos y hermanas en Cristo,
¡Feliz Navidad!
Hace más de 2.000 años, el ángel trajo un mensaje a los pastores que velaban por sus rebaños. “No teman, porque les traigo una buena noticia, una gran alegría para todo el pueblo: Hoy, en la ciudad de David, les ha nacido un Salvador, que es el Mesías, el Señor. “ (Lucas 2:10-11).
Estas palabras del ángel son aún más necesarias para ser escuchadas en el contexto de la Pandemia, cuando tantos de nuestros hermanos y hermanas viven con miedo, se sienten solos y aislados y realmente necesitan la oración, nuestras oraciones.
Hoy celebramos el nacimiento de Jesucristo. De hecho, nuestro mundo puede parecer muy diferente hoy, sin embargo, el mensaje dado hace tantos años en esa noche santa, sigue siendo el mismo. Dios nos amó tanto que envió el maravilloso don de su Hijo, nacido en un humilde pesebre, para vivir entre nosotros y traer alegría, paz y esperanza de salvación al mundo.
Aceptemos este gran don agradeciendo y siendo la luz de Cristo para los demás a través de nuestros pensamientos, palabras y acciones.
Que la alegría de Nuestro Señor esté con ustedes, su familia y sus vecinos en este tiempo de navidad. ¡Que tengan una muy Feliz Navidad y un bendito año nuevo!
Mesaj Nwèl 2021 evèk Frank J. Dewane
Frè m ak sè m yo nan JeziKri,
Jwaye Nwel!
Sa fè plis ke 2000 ane, yon zanj pote yon mesaj bay bège kap gade troupo bet yo “ Pa pè map proklame pou nou Bon Nouvel lajwa pou tout pèp. Jodia nan vil David yon sovè fek fèt Ki se Mesi a, Seyè a. (Luc 2:10-11)
Pawol sa yo Ki sot nan bouch zanj lan, vin pi nesesè pou n tande nan kontex pandemi a, lè nou wè tout frè ak sè nou yo kap viv ak kè sote, yo santi yo sèl, izole, yo vreman bezwen lapriyè, lapriyè nou.
Jodia nap celebre nesans Jezikri. An efè, mond nou an sanble diferan jodia; sepandan, mesaj nwit sen sa , rete menm , malgré sa pase lontan. Bondye telman renmen nou, Li voye kado pitit li a, Ki fèt nan touf pay manje bet yo, pou l vin viv nan mitan nou, e pou l pote lajwa, lapè, ak lespwa délivrants pou mond lan.
Ann aksepte gwo kado sa ak gwo kè louvri, e se pou n vle tounen limyè Kris la pou lòt yo, nan panse nou, pawol nou, ak aksyon nou.
Se pou lajwa Bondye tonbe sou nou, sou fanmiy nou ak vwazen nou yo nan nan sezon Nwel la.
