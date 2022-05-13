Dear Brothers and Sisters in Christ,
As Holy Mother Church rejoices in the Resurrection of Our Lord during this Easter Season, I extend my greetings and assurance of my prayers. May God bless you abundantly during this Holy Season for your generosity towards your Parish, the Diocese of Venice, and, through Catholic Charities, those in need throughout the ten counties of the Diocese. Your support is deeply appreciated.
In a spirit of gratitude and transparency, it is my pleasure to present the Annual Financial Report for the Catholic Center of the Diocese of Venice in Florida. This Catholic Faith Appeal and other financial resources report provides information on the causes and ministries sustained in 2020-2021. Areas supported are vocational promotion, continuing formation and education for clergy, evangelization, charitable works, Catholic Schools, and more. Within, you can see the significant impact you have made through your gifts, as well as the carefully exercised stewardship in the use of these resources to carry out the Church’s Mission.
Both the region, in general, and the Church continue to experience growth, which brings both opportunities and challenges. Catholic Schools have been blessed with an increase in enrollment in recent semesters, and this brings a corresponding need to update and expand facilities and hire additional educators. The impact of inflation must also be remembered. Yet, through the steadfast support of the Faithful, by means of your time, talent, and treasure, the Diocese is able to contend with these concerns and take advantage of new opportunities to spread the Gospel. In particular, I wish to recognize the efforts of all of those who serve in various capacities in their Parish or at the Diocesan level.
You are invited and encouraged to review the Financial Report provided here and see the impact made by Catholic Faith Appeal Funds. Complete financial reports, which are audited on a yearly basis by an independent C.P.A. firm, may also be found online at DioceseofVenice.org/Finance.
Once again, I thank you for your generosity and commitment. Be assured of my prayers for you and your family.
Sincerely yours in Christ,
+ Frank J. Dewane
Bishop of the Diocese of Venice in Florida
