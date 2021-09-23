The following is an article from the St. Augustine Catholic magazine September/October edition.

ST. AUGUSTINE | It will be a ceremony fit for a queen as Catholics flock to the historic chapel at Mission Nombre de Dios in St. Augustine to pay homage to the image of Our Lady of La Leche on the historic celebration of her canonical coronation.

The crowning event will draw pilgrims with a deep devotion to this ancient Marian piety whose centuries-old majesty transcends millenniums and has been venerated by both royalty and religious. This once-in-a-lifetime occasion will be only the fourth time a Marian image has received a canonical coronation in the United States.

Bestowed by Pope Francis, this rare honor will take place Oct. 10, 2021, at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Augustine. A procession from the Cathedral to the National Shrine will occur immediately after Mass. Pilgrims will be able to venerate the newly crowned image of Our Lady of La Leche on the mission grounds.

Bishop Felipe J. Estévez underscored the significance of the Canonical Coronation of Our Lady of La Leche and the role Mary, as the Mother of God, plays in our discipleship. “She is important because God involved her in his plan of salvation,” Bishop Estévez said. “She is a servant and full of humility, but God exalts her. We are celebrating her greatness.”

That greatness has been recognized for centuries and is part of what led to the designation of Our Lady of La Leche at Mission Nombre de Dios to receive National Shrine status in 2019. According to Father Christopher Liguori, pastor of St. Patrick Parish, Jacksonville, the devotion to Our Lady of La Leche is thought to have originated in a cave in Bethlehem where the Holy Family took refuge while fleeing Herod’s soldiers during the Slaughter of the Innocents. It is believed that as the Blessed Mother was nursing the Christ Child, a few drops of her milk spilled to the ground turning the dark stones a chalky white. Miracles were attributed to the cave, and by the sixth century, pilgrims were venerating the site.

The image of the Blessed Virgin Mary breastfeeding the infant Jesus dates back to the 16th century in the Spanish city of Madrid, where she is called Nuestra Señora de la Leche y Buen Parto (Our Lady of the Milk and Happy Delivery). After learning of miracles associated with devotion to Our Lady of La Leche, King Philip III, the ruler at that time, personally undertook the erection of a shrine in her honor. More than 20 years later, early Spanish settlers brought a replica to the United States and enshrined it at Mission Nombre de Dios in St. Augustine. While it was destroyed during the Spanish Civil War in 1936, a replica of the original statue currently reigns in the chapel.

As the first Marian Shrine in the United States, perhaps it’s no surprise that Our Lady of La Leche is making history again. However, it does offer an opportunity for modern-day Catholics to become a part of it.

The Catholic community is encouraged to participate in the three-day celebration Oct. 9-11. Due to the limited size of the Cathedral Basilica, the Mass is by invitation. However, a live stream of the Mass will be available for parishioners to view in their parish (or a nearby parish) or by visiting the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche in St. Augustine or the Santa Fe Shrine of Our Lady of La Leche in High Springs. Visit coronation.dosafl.com to download a schedule of the events, and a list of parishes live streaming the Mass. Bishop Estévez has said Catholics attending the coronation in person or by live stream could satisfy their Sunday obligation. Communion will be available at all sites.

“A visible crowing of Mary helps Catholics in our diocese as well as pilgrims to understand that Mary merits the honor of the title because she played such an important role in bringing Christ the Redeemer into the world. Mary’s title of Queen… reflects how intimately connected she was, and is, to her son and his mission,” Father Liguori explained. “Therefore, it is a great honor for the Vatican to formally recognize Our Lady of La Leche as an authentic devotion worthy of a papal crowning.”

Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra, archbishop of Madrid, will travel from Spain as a representative (papal legate) of Pope Francis to place the crown on the infant Jesus and his Mother during the ceremony.

Granted by the Holy See, the Canonical Coronation of Our Lady of La Leche is in response to more than 400 years of devotion to this nursing Madonna. Bishop Estévez credited this devotion with the gentleness of Mary’s maternal appeal.

“Since Mary is so tender, parents wanting a child have been very attracted to Our Lady of La Leche. A great number have gone to her and asked for a child and received it,” he said. “I wish we had kept better records of those testimonials. But they are there. Believe me.”

Doris Quinones has a strong devotion. The Orlando resident has been visiting the shrine since she was a teen. Still, she didn’t know much about Our Lady of La Leche. Having been unable to conceive a second child for more than 10 years, she found herself alone in the shrine and decided to ask for her intercession. A few months later, she was pregnant with her daughter, whom she calls her miracle baby. “It was the one-on-one with her. Just me and her talking and conversing. She heard me, and she helped me.”