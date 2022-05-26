ORLANDO | If there is one thing Archbishop Christophe Pierre has perfected in his vocation as apostolic nuncio, it is surprising priests with his phone calls.
The May 15, 2022, phone call the archbishop made to Father Erik T. Pohlmeier was no exception. The priest, who serves as pastor at Christ the King, the largest Catholic parish in Little Rock, had to take a moment after hearing Archbishop Pierre tell him Pope Francis had appointed him as the 11th bishop of St. Augustine in Florida.
Father Pohlmeier said the archbishop patiently waited out that moment of silence so the 50-year-old priest could process the news. And answer the question, “How do you respond?”
Father Pohlmeier gave the nuncio his, “Yes.” And in July, the reins of the episcopacy of Florida’s oldest diocese will pass from a shepherd with a thick, Cuban accent to a man with whose accent solidly identifies him as a native of Arkansas. Bishop Felipe J. Estévez, 76, welcomed Father Pohlmeier with open arms to a press conference livestreamed from the chancery in Jacksonville May 24, 2022.
On Feb. 5, 2021, Bishop Estévez submitted his letter of resignation to the Holy Father. The mandatory retirement age for Catholic bishops is 75. In accepting Bishop Estévez’s resignation, Pope Francis announced Father Pohlmeier as his successor. The Diocese of St. Augustine encompasses 17 counties of Northeast and North Central Florida and serves more than 153,000 registered Catholics in 66 parishes and mission churches and 40 Catholic schools.
During the press conference, which is still available to view on the Diocese of St. Augustine’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/DOSCatholic), Bishop Estévez spoke about Father Pohlmeier’s accomplishments and deep Catholic faith.
“He comes from a very devout Catholic family with a strong commitment to Catholic education,” Bishop Estevez said, adding that the bishop-elect’s brother will soon be ordained a permanent deacon. “The bishop-elect once said Catholicism is the family business. (Bishop-elect Pohlmeier) is a solid as they come with deep German Catholic roots, an unflappable personality, and a good sense of humor.”
Bishop Estévez said that, because of Bishop-elect Pohlmeier’s 24 years in ministry, he “relates very well with people of every ethnicity, language, income level and culture.” He described the Bishop-elect as “a strong advocate for pro-life and pro social justice issues … a born leader and a man of vision who takes the initiative.”
When the bishop-elect took to the podium, he immediately said, “Seek first the kingdom of God.”
“These are words I know by heart but sometimes it takes me a while too. As I stand here now, I am mostly grateful that God has spoken through Pope Francis to bring me to this part of the kingdom of God.”
After learning of his news, Bishop-elect did his research about the faithful and parishes in the Diocese of St. Augustine. Perusing websites and social media, he discovered “there is a rich faith with a strong focus on carrying out the work of the disciples.” He also thanked Bishop Estévez for his ministry in north Florida and hearing the joy in the bishop’s voice in support of the new appointment.
Bishop-elect Pohlmeier shared key moments of his own formation, starting with his parents who raised him in Little Rock. His mother was a director of the choir and his father a permanent deacon. “Everything we did revolved around the life of the Church. … The priority of the faith was obvious, and it wasn’t something that we did not only at church, but something we did at home.”
His grandmother also had a profound effect on his faith life. She lived with the family, and the future shepherd shared how he would fall asleep listening to her voice praying the rosary.
“Mary was always in the middle of our lives of faith,” he said. “So now I ask for intercession of Mary as Our Lady of La Leche to keep pointing me to her, Jesus, and I’m very happy to see that I am coming to a place where Mary is known and loved.”
For the Bishop-elect, the key to him entering the seminary was “definitely the Eucharist.”
“It became obvious to me, perhaps through that voice of Mary, that the best possible way to help people is to provide the Eucharist for them, and so it became obvious that the path to priesthood was the path that God was setting me on.”
He said his years in the seminary, at St. Meinrad in Indiana and the North American College in Rome, “were shaped by brothers and by mentors clearly striving for holiness.” He credited the people of Little Rock for molding him in his priesthood and in his faith. After his ordination in July 1998, he has consistently served in parish ministry as an associate pastor and pastor. The parishes and the communities have varied from English-speaking to Spanish-speaking to bilingual, and from urban to rural.
Knowing St. Augustine has its own Hispanic population, Bishop-elect Pohlmeier took a moment to address the Spanish-speaking faithful during the press conference. Speaking in Spanish, the future shepherd said while he doesn’t speak the language as well as Bishop Estévez, a native of Cuba, he has had enriching experiences while serving the Hispanic community. After serving in missions in Honduras, he learned to speak Spanish during studies in Mexico. He learned the language even more as he served the community and experienced the patience of members willing to teach him to speak even better. He said he looks forward to celebrating the faith and the traditions of the Hispanic community in the Diocese of St. Augustine.
He also served for three years as diocesan director of faith formation and deacon formation for Diocese of Little Rock, which encompasses the entire state of Arkansas. After those nearly two decades in those positions, Bishop-elect Pohlmeier refers to those years as a “renewal” to his own faith and “a blessing to me” to help his fellow deacons follow their paths to God.
“I come as a shepherd and the fields where we roam are everywhere in this diocese. Help me keep our priorities focused,” he said. “I pray that we can step back and focus on how we might be seeing different parts of the kingdom.”
“I look forward to meeting the faithful of this diocese. It’s beautiful to see the diversity of the experiences and backgrounds,” he added.
Bishop-elect Pohlmeier will be installed as the 11th bishop of St. Augustine Friday, July 22, 2022, the feast day of Mary Magdalen. Archbishop Thomas Wenski of Miami will preside at the ordination liturgy, with Bishop Anthony B. Taylor of Little Rock and Bishop Estévez as co-consecrators. The ordination will be held at St. Joseph Parish in Jacksonville.
