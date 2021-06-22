Irving, T.X. — David Hoyt, of Jacksonville, FL, has been awarded a $2,000 scholarship by the National Catholic Committee on Scouting® (NCCS) through the Emmett J. Doerr Memorial Scout Scholarship Fund. He is a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in the Diocese of St. Augustine. This year eight service scholarships totaling $22,000 were awarded nationwide to recognize scouts for outstanding service and leadership in four areas: Church, Community, School and Scouting.
David faced a challenge early in life when his mom passed away days before his first birthday. His grandparents adopted him and became Mom and Dad. When he was 5 years old, they took him to an Eagle Court of Honor and afterwards he told them “I want to do that” and he became a Scout. David says, “Ever since starting scouts and practicing my faith, volunteering has been at the forefront of everything I do…Volunteering is about helping others and passing it on…I am always glad to volunteer because I love to see someone with a smile on their face and it puts purpose in my soul.” At his church, David is an altar server, a member of the Youth Group, a Vacation Bible School teacher and helps with fish fry fundraisers. He has earned three of the Religious Emblems offered by NCCS including Light of Christ, Ad Altare Dei and Pope Pius XII. In addition to his own church, David volunteers at his parent’s church assisting with the Live Nativity, Vacation Bible School and for the past six years the Pumpkin Patch.
In his community, David has volunteered at the local food bank and Clare White Mission, which helps homeless veterans and low-income clients. He has also worked with the Jacksonville animal shelter, Fallen Officers Memorial and participated in community cleanups. He was the top volunteer for the Exchange Club of Jacksonville’s fundraiser for the prevention of child abuse, placing American flags throughout the community during major holidays.
At Bishop Kenny High School, David has been on the Varsity Swim Team for four years and was Team Captain his senior year. He was a founding member of E-Sports, in the STEM Club and was a recipient of the Volunteer Award all four years of high school.
David worked his way up through the ranks of leadership positions in Scouting. He started his journey as Troop Guide, then Chaplain, Quartermaster, Den Chief, Patrol Leader, Assistant Patrol Leader and finally Senior Patrol Leader. He is a member of the Order of the Arrow, BSA’s honor society, attended National Youth Leadership Training and is a BSA Lifeguard. His Eagle Scout Project involved building an interactive sundial at his former grade school. The base is a 25 x 13-foot concrete oval with handmade tiles made by Harbor House, a home for disabled adults, that indicate the months and hours. Individuals stand at the tile showing the current month and their shadow points to the time of day. David designed the sundial, determined the layout, and obtained approval. Old concrete needed to be removed to start the project and two truckloads of fill dirt were added via wheelbarrow which required numerous volunteers. Through car washes and donations, David raised $3,000 to complete his project. In addition to his own project, David volunteered a total of 78 hours to assist eight other Scouts complete their Eagle Scout Projects. He plans to attend Jacksonville University.
To be eligible to apply for the Emmett J. Doerr Memorial Scout Scholarship, the Scout must be Catholic, earned the Ad Altare Dei and/ or Pope Pius XII Awards and received either the Eagle Scout, Summit or Quartermaster Award. A complete list of award recipients, eligibility requirements and applications can be found online at http://nccs-bsa.org/index.php/college-scholarship. Emmett J. Doerr Memorial Scholarship recipients have been chosen because they are committed to making a difference for good in the world through service and leadership. These young people, like David Hoyt, are certain to enrich our future.
