ST. AUGUSTINE | Nearly 2,000 people marched through the historic streets of St. Augustine for the 16th annual March for Life Jan. 15, 2022, calling attention to protecting the unborn and other life issues.
The day began with an outdoor Mass celebrated by Bishop Felipe Estévez of St. Augustine on the grounds of Mission Nombre de Dios. The Diocese of St. Augustine sponsors the annual event through its human life and dignity ministry. After Mass, people of all ages marched down San Marco Avenue to St. George Street, ending at the Plaza de la Constitucion in downtown St. Augustine. The marchers represented parishes of the Diocese of St. Augustine, but also arrived from across all seven dioceses of Florida — Kissimmee, Orlando, Deltona, Tampa, Miami and more — and Georgia, including with the Archdiocese of Atlanta and the Diocese of Savannah.
During his homily, Bishop Estévez spoke about a recent experience at a local high school where he told the students he hoped how one day abortion would be unthinkable.
“And a young girl interrupted me and said, ‘We are the generation that will make that possible.’ … It is that same conviction that animates you in this march,” he said
Participants put that determination on display, especially through sign carried during the march. Students from the University of South Florida carried a huge banner proclaiming, “We Are the Pro-life Generation.”
“Love needs to protect human life in all of its stages of development,” Bishop Estévez said. “We must peacefully advocate, persuade, and support a culture of life in a truly consistent and integral way – Until Roe v. Wade is overturned.”
After Mass, the first speaker was Andrew Shervill, founder of Florida Voice for the Unborn, a pro-life grassroots lobbying group. He talked about promoting and advancing pro-life legislation in Tallahassee. He explained the workings of the legislative process and how more people are needed to make the necessary changes to support life.
“With a pro-life governor and pro-life legislative majority, we need to encourage, pressure, and advocate constantly, putting the unborn and their mothers in the forefront of politicians’ priorities in Tallahassee.”
Sara DeJulio followed Shervill sharing her abortion story. She explained that she had a chemical abortion in 2014. Once her pregnancy was confirmed, she said she was given a pill to end her pregnancy and a prescription for a second pill to complete the process. DeJulio said she had a change of heart.
The young woman knew she’d made a mistake and wanted to stop the abortion process. A friend texted that the abortion might be reversible before the second pill. Contacting a California pro-life pregnancy center, DeJulio found there was still a possibility her baby could be saved. She knew she had to try to do the right thing, but there were no guarantees her baby could be saved. She contacted a pro-life doctor nearby and underwent an experimental treatment regimen of progesterone injections.
A subsequent ultrasound revealed a strong heartbeat – proof that her baby was still very much alive. Nine months later, DeJulio’s daughter was born perfectly healthy, and is now 6 years old.
Pam Stenzel, director of the Community Pregnancy Center in Gainesville and a national speaker, shared her story while gathered in the plaza. At 15, her mother became pregnant by rape. But she chose to give her child life and placed her daughter with an adoptive family.
“My biological father is a rapist,” Stenzel said, “But I am still a human being. And I still have value. And I don’t believe my life is worth less than yours just because of the way I was conceived. And I don’t believe I deserve the death penalty for my biological father’s actions.”
Stenzel encouraged all the students attending to be the messengers of their generation – “Be the pro-life generation that puts an end to abortion,” she exclaimed. And many of those students echo that determination. She told them there are so many ways to make a real difference for life in their own communities by getting involved and reaching out to those in need of their love and care, using the gifts that God has given them to be the voice of God’s truth in their lives.
“The first way to be a witness to life is to be a witness with your life,” Stenzel said. “If we can all do this, healing and hope will come to our land, and we’ll see the end of this atrocity brought on by Roe v. Wade.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.