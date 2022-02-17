WEST PALM BEACH | Six students of St. Ann School received Youth Virtues, Valor and Vision Awards from the National Catholic Educational Association following a school Mass Feb. 8.
The eighth-graders – Kyle Acosta, Cesar Glass, Logan Jacks, Adam Kowalik, Kieran Slade and Charlie Smith – were honored for their innovation in creating a food pantry crew to help in the parish food pantry, and inspiring younger students to continue the work after the six of them graduate.
“This award recognizes extraordinary young people in our Catholic schools who, through their selfless service, innovation and commitment to social justice, are changing the world,” the NCEA email read. “Only 10 student projects across the country receive this award each year. … Their actions emulate Jesus, and we are so pleased to be able to recognize them.”
Susan Demes, principal of St. Ann, read the email after Mass and called the students forward to receive their awards, which will include a new Chromebook laptop for each of them. Demes also thanked the boys’ project mentor, Tina Slade, and Mary Collaro, who operates the food pantry.
Gary Gelo, superintendent of Catholic schools, also came forward to congratulate them.
“The work that these young people did in serving the poor and helping the food pantry here is really exceptional,” he said. “The project I think started in a very simple way. As Mother Teresa said, ‘Do small things with great love.’ And I think that’s how this started, by just carrying cans of food from the school to the food pantry, and it’s grown into an amazing project where people are being helped who have food insecurity.”
The food pantry has helped a lot of people in the community, Gelo said, recognizing the many students and their families who bring canned goods to school.
“We’re very proud of these young men for the work that they’ve done. We’re very proud of St. Ann School for the ministry that you have here,” he said.
Father Nestor Rodriguez, pastor of St. Ann, applauded the students’ efforts.
“Helping the vulnerable, those who need our help. What a great way to learn to practice your faith at this young age by taking these small steps, by caring for the other,” he said. “I want to congratulate the parents who have helped them, and the families and friends who have helped in any way to bring these young men to this great accomplishment today.”
For more information on St. Ann School, visit https://www.stannwpb.org/ or call 561-832-3676.
