FORT PIERCE | Teams of sixth graders at St. Anastasia School debuted products and business models during a Young Entrepreneur Fair, May 5, 2022, in the parish center. Family, staff, students and community members interacted with sales teams to learn about the products and purchase gifts.
In March, the students began developing business proposals through the school’s project-based learning curriculum. The young entrepreneurs teamed up to create business plans and learn critical skills such as research, design thinking and financial management. Students marketed their products on social media and created commercials for the school’s morning news show.
The assignment sparked creativity in the classroom and motivated students to build successful business models. From soap businesses to plastic cup companies, the students have been working to make a profit to support resources for anti-abortion organizations.
Cindy Noelke, a sixth grade teacher, said 57 students formed small business teams. They were so excited about the project they worked through their lunch to ensure success. One team —the Charitable Duck — designed hand-made soaps with different scents that targeted younger and mature audiences.
“We made strawberry shortcake and lemon lavender soaps to capture a wide range of customers,” said student Reagan Langel. “We are now creating a waiting list for future orders.”
Products from the Charitable Duck and other businesses quickly sold out during the Entrepreneur Fair.
Proceeds from the fair benefitted two Catholic Charities programs. Melanie Wiles, St. Anastasia’s director of parish development, presented a check to Lori Shekailo of the Pregnancy Care Center and Kenda Peterson of Women’s Pregnancy Solutions.
“This is a really exciting event that shows the hard work our wonderful teachers and students put in,” Wiles said.
In thanks for their support of the anti-abortion charities, Wiles gave teachers Cindy Noelke, Lisa Metcalf and Jennifer Indiveri a keepsake inscribed with the words of St. Teresa of Kolkata: “Do small things with great love.”
In March, the parish collected more than $2,000 from parishioners for Catholic Charities’ Pregnancy Care Center in Fort Pierce. Together, the church and school raised more than $6,000 for the anti-abortion charity.
St. Anastasia’s pastor, Father Richard George, said he is excited that students are learning creative ways to move their faith from their heads to their hearts. “This project implements students’ faith in the teaching and doctrine of the church,” he said.
To learn more about St. Anastasia School, visit www.saintanastasiaschool.org and follow the school on Facebook and Twitter. To learn more about the Office of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Palm Beach, visit www.diocesepbschools.org, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @diocesepbschools.
